Dabang Delhi Clinches Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi K.C. emerged victorious over Gujarat Giants with a 39-33 win at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium. Akshit Dhull starred with a Super 10, while Himanshu Singh's efforts for Gujarat fell short. The match saw intense plays and super tackles, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:13 IST
Players in action during the match (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dabang Delhi K.C. secured a thrilling 39-33 victory against the Gujarat Giants at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium on Friday. In a match characterized by intense competition, the absence of Ashu Malik was offset by Akshit Dhull, who delivered a standout performance with a Super 10 off the bench. Despite valiant efforts from Himanshu Singh of the Giants, who also achieved a Super 10, and notable High Fives from Mohammadreza Shadloui and Himanshu Jaglan, the Giants were unable to clinch the victory, as reported in a recent PKL press release.

The match began at a frenetic pace with Rakesh and Neeraj Narwal scoring first for their respective sides. Early scoring saw Surjeet Singh and Mohammadreza Shadloui making critical tackles that underscored the competitive spirit of the game. Gujarat Giants gained momentum through Rohit Nandal and Lucky Sharma, but Dabang Delhi's Ajinkya Pawar responded with a Super Raid, equalizing the score at 9-9. Despite a strong start from the Giants, Neeraj Narwal's All Out gave Delhi an early lead, with the team stretching their advantage to nine points before a Super Tackle by Visvanth gave the Giants a brief reprieve.

Contributors Neeraj Narwal, Ajinkya Pawar, and Surjeet Singh helped maintain Delhi's dominance, scoring significantly more points than the Giants in the latter stages of the first half, which concluded with a score of 21-14. The second half saw the Giants attempt a comeback initiated by Himanshu Jaglan's Super Tackle. Shadloui continued to challenge Delhi with successive Super Tackles, narrowing the deficit. However, despite a crucial tackle from Fazel Atrachali and later by Himanshu Jaglan leveling the score, Dabang Delhi regained control. Sandeep's Super Tackle and Akshit Dhull's incisive raids ensured Delhi stayed ahead. Dhull's pivotal moves, capped by a Super Raid in the final minutes, sealed the Giants' fate, leading Dabang Delhi to a laudable triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

