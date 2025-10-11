Left Menu

Northern Ireland's World Cup Hopes Ignite with Victory Over Slovakia

Northern Ireland revived their World Cup qualification chances with a 2-0 triumph over Slovakia. An own goal from Patrik Hrosovsky and a late strike by Trai Hume secured the win, positioning Northern Ireland second in Group A. The victory sets up a crucial match against Germany.

Belfast | Updated: 11-10-2025 03:13 IST
Northern Ireland breathed new life into their World Cup qualification campaign with a decisive 2-0 victory against Slovakia in Belfast on Friday night, propelling them to second place in Group A.

Slovakia, buoyant from recent wins over Germany and Luxembourg, saw their confidence shaken when Patrik Hrosovsky inadvertently directed the ball into his own net following a low cross from Ethan Galbraith, putting Northern Ireland ahead.

The match was sealed when Trai Hume scored his maiden international goal, a stunning volley, nine minutes before the end, setting the stage for a highly anticipated match against Germany in Belfast on Monday.

