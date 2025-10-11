Northern Ireland's World Cup Hopes Ignite with Victory Over Slovakia
Northern Ireland revived their World Cup qualification chances with a 2-0 triumph over Slovakia. An own goal from Patrik Hrosovsky and a late strike by Trai Hume secured the win, positioning Northern Ireland second in Group A. The victory sets up a crucial match against Germany.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Northern Ireland breathed new life into their World Cup qualification campaign with a decisive 2-0 victory against Slovakia in Belfast on Friday night, propelling them to second place in Group A.
Slovakia, buoyant from recent wins over Germany and Luxembourg, saw their confidence shaken when Patrik Hrosovsky inadvertently directed the ball into his own net following a low cross from Ethan Galbraith, putting Northern Ireland ahead.
The match was sealed when Trai Hume scored his maiden international goal, a stunning volley, nine minutes before the end, setting the stage for a highly anticipated match against Germany in Belfast on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kylian Mbappe Leads France Closer to World Cup Qualification Despite Challenges
Mbappe Leads France to Victory: World Cup Qualification in Sight
Goals Galore: African Teams on the Verge of World Cup Qualification
Ivory Coast and Senegal on the Brink of World Cup Qualification Success
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification