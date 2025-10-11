Northern Ireland's World Cup Hopes Ignite with Victory Over Slovakia

Northern Ireland breathed new life into their World Cup qualification campaign with a decisive 2-0 victory against Slovakia in Belfast on Friday night, propelling them to second place in Group A.

Slovakia, buoyant from recent wins over Germany and Luxembourg, saw their confidence shaken when Patrik Hrosovsky inadvertently directed the ball into his own net following a low cross from Ethan Galbraith, putting Northern Ireland ahead.

The match was sealed when Trai Hume scored his maiden international goal, a stunning volley, nine minutes before the end, setting the stage for a highly anticipated match against Germany in Belfast on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)