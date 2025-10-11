Left Menu

Major League Rugby: Resilience Amidst Change

Major League Rugby faces a transformative period as three teams exit, and two others merge. The league sees this as an opportunity to strengthen its foundation ahead of hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2031. MLR remains committed to ensuring stability and future growth with new partners and ownership groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 05:26 IST
Major League Rugby: Resilience Amidst Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major League Rugby announced its continuation next year and beyond, despite recent team departures. This summer, New Orleans Gold, Miami Sharks, and Houston SaberCats left the league, while San Diego Legion and Rugby Football Club Los Angeles merged to form the new California Legion team.

In a period described as reflective and challenging, MLR acknowledged the complexities of running a professional league. Though unanticipated, the departure of teams has been seen as a chance to reset and bolster the league's foundation.

The U.S. rugby scene faces uncertainty ahead of hosting the Rugby World Cup events, but MLR assures fans of ongoing efforts with partners and ownership groups to ensure long-term stability and growth, positioning the league for future success.

