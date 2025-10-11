Major League Rugby: Resilience Amidst Change

Major League Rugby announced its continuation next year and beyond, despite recent team departures. This summer, New Orleans Gold, Miami Sharks, and Houston SaberCats left the league, while San Diego Legion and Rugby Football Club Los Angeles merged to form the new California Legion team.

In a period described as reflective and challenging, MLR acknowledged the complexities of running a professional league. Though unanticipated, the departure of teams has been seen as a chance to reset and bolster the league's foundation.

The U.S. rugby scene faces uncertainty ahead of hosting the Rugby World Cup events, but MLR assures fans of ongoing efforts with partners and ownership groups to ensure long-term stability and growth, positioning the league for future success.