Pakistan's Spin Strategy Under Spotlight: Will Sajid Khan Play Against South Africa?

Pakistan's cricket selectors face a dilemma over the inclusion of seasoned spinner Sajid Khan in the upcoming Test match against South Africa. Khan's participation remains uncertain as he recovers from a viral infection.

Team captain Shan Masood stated that while Khan has returned to light training, a final decision will depend on his medical clearance just before the match. "If Sajid is fit, he is our first choice for home Test matches due to his integral role," Masood noted, highlighting the spinner's importance to the team.

Masood did not rule out a surprise selection of Asif Afridi, an uncapped 39-year-old left-arm spinner, should Khan be deemed unfit. As Pakistan navigates the World Test Championship, Masood stressed the need for a strong start against the reigning champions, indicating that victory at home is essential for their progression.

