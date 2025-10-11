Coach Salman Iqbal Defends Arshad Nadeem Amid Performance Scrutiny

Salman Iqbal, the esteemed coach of Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, stands firmly in defense of his protégé amidst calls from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for an explanation after the javelin thrower ranked 10th at the World Championships in Tokyo.

The PSB demanded detailed accounts of Nadeem's training regimen and the financial investments made in him. In his rebuttal, Iqbal emphasized that top-tier athletes can experience slumps, noting the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation's lack of involvement in Nadeem's training for over a year.

Nadeem's recent calf surgery and challenging weather conditions in Tokyo were factors impacting his performance, according to Iqbal, who stressed the necessity of national support during such phases. Citing Nadeem's impressive medal streak, including gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Iqbal revealed a personal friend's financial contribution to Nadeem's rehabilitation program, appealing for understanding and encouragement.

