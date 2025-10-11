Left Menu

Valentin Vacherot Stuns Djokovic in Historic Shanghai Masters Run

World number 204 Valentin Vacherot defeated Novak Djokovic to reach the Shanghai Masters final. This remarkable feat makes Vacherot the lowest-ranked player ever to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final. Djokovic faced medical difficulties during the match, acknowledging Vacherot's strong performance and potential for the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:46 IST
Valentin Vacherot Stuns Djokovic in Historic Shanghai Masters Run

In an unexpected turn of events at the Shanghai Masters, world number 204 Valentin Vacherot defeated Novak Djokovic with stunning scores of 6-3, 6-4, marking a historic moment as the lowest-ranked player to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final since 1990. Vacherot leveraged clever drop shots and rallies, challenging the seasoned Serbian player.

Djokovic, ranked as the fourth seed, appeared to struggle physically, needing medical timeouts in both sets. Despite breaking Vacherot first, Djokovic couldn't maintain his lead as Vacherot quickly bounced back, securing a lead that ultimately tipped the first set in his favor.

Vacherot's achievement marks him as the first Monegasque player to reach an ATP tour final in the open era. As the remarkable story unfolded, Djokovic praised Vacherot's exceptional performance and positive attitude, emphasizing the player's impressive tournament journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

 India
2
India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

 India
3
CPI(M) Advocates for a Lasting Peace in Middle East

CPI(M) Advocates for a Lasting Peace in Middle East

 India
4
Twin Earthquakes Rattle Philippines, Triggering Tsunami Warnings

Twin Earthquakes Rattle Philippines, Triggering Tsunami Warnings

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025