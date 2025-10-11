Valentin Vacherot Stuns Djokovic in Historic Shanghai Masters Run

In an unexpected turn of events at the Shanghai Masters, world number 204 Valentin Vacherot defeated Novak Djokovic with stunning scores of 6-3, 6-4, marking a historic moment as the lowest-ranked player to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final since 1990. Vacherot leveraged clever drop shots and rallies, challenging the seasoned Serbian player.

Djokovic, ranked as the fourth seed, appeared to struggle physically, needing medical timeouts in both sets. Despite breaking Vacherot first, Djokovic couldn't maintain his lead as Vacherot quickly bounced back, securing a lead that ultimately tipped the first set in his favor.

Vacherot's achievement marks him as the first Monegasque player to reach an ATP tour final in the open era. As the remarkable story unfolded, Djokovic praised Vacherot's exceptional performance and positive attitude, emphasizing the player's impressive tournament journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)