Left Menu

Thrills and Spills at the Asian Team Table Tennis Championships

The 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Team Table Tennis Championships kicked off with exciting matches. While top teams like India rested, others showcased skill and tenacity. Kazakhstan's men's team triumphed over Kyrgyzstan, and Macau's women edged past Uzbekistan. Upcoming contests promise further drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuabneswar | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:18 IST
Thrills and Spills at the Asian Team Table Tennis Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Team Table Tennis Championships began in thrilling fashion, with group stage matches unfolding as anticipated in Bhubaneswar, India. While hosting team India among other top-seeded teams enjoyed rest on the first day, other teams took to the tables to deliver bouts of energy and excitement, characteristic of Asia's premier table tennis event.

The men's fixtures saw Kazakhstan's team, even without their top player Kirill Gerassimenko, dominate Kyrgyzstan. Players Alan Kurmangliyev and Sanzhar Zhubanov put Kazakhstan ahead 2-0, before Aidos Kenzhigulov secured a hard-fought victory to finalize their win. Sri Lanka also shone, rallying from an initial loss to win against Kyrgyzstan, led by Chameera Ginige and Chanul Kulappuwawadu.

In the women's matches, Macau (China) engaged in a tense back-and-forth with Uzbekistan, ultimately emerging victorious 3-2 thanks to key performances from Huang Cheong Leng and Seak Hui Li. The initial day's performances set high expectations for the upcoming knockout stages as only the group leaders advance forward.

TRENDING

1
Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

 Madagascar
2
Postponement of Formula 4 Racing in Goa Sparks Local Debate

Postponement of Formula 4 Racing in Goa Sparks Local Debate

 India
3
Strategic Discussions in Srinagar: Congress Gears Up for Key Elections

Strategic Discussions in Srinagar: Congress Gears Up for Key Elections

 India
4
Maharashtra Politics: Local Decisions and Alliance Dynamics

Maharashtra Politics: Local Decisions and Alliance Dynamics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025