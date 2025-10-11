Left Menu

Baffling Pitches: When Expectation Doesn't Meet Reality

India's strategic plan to avoid rank turners after a past debacle against New Zealand inspired a request for slow turners against the West Indies. Despite facing pitch challenges, spinner Ravindra Jadeja remains unfazed and believes strategic shoulder work will yield results. West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican expresses surprise at pitch conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:44 IST
Baffling Pitches: When Expectation Doesn't Meet Reality
  • Country:
  • India

India's strategic decision to request slower pitches for their current series against the West Indies follows lessons learned from a previous, costly encounter with New Zealand. Ravindra Jadeja, a senior Indian spinner, revealed the team's desire for slow turners when explaining the Kotla pitch's demanding nature.

In a match that saw Jadeja clinch three wickets, he noted the necessity of using shoulder strength to navigate the slower bounce and turn of the pitch. Despite the lack of turn, Jadeja remains hopeful that breaking the current partnership could swing momentum in India's favor.

Meanwhile, Jomel Warrican, West Indies' left-arm spinner, voiced surprise at the pitch conditions. Having prepared for different conditions, Warrican found the pitch unexpectedly beneficial for batters, leaving him to adjust his plans for future innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

