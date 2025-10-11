Ecclestone Dominates as Sri Lanka Struggles

Sri Lankan women's cricket team faced a tough match against England, being all out for 164 in 45.4 overs.

Key innings came from Hasini Perera, who scored 35, and Harshitha Samarawickrama, adding 33 runs.

Sophie Ecclestone dominated the bowling attack with four wickets, while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlie Dean made significant contributions to secure the victory for England.