Ecclestone Dominates as Sri Lanka Struggles
The Sri Lankan women's cricket team faced a challenging match, being bowled out for 164 in 45.4 overs. Despite notable efforts from Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama, Sophie Ecclestone claimed four wickets, leading England's bowling attack effectively. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlie Dean also contributed to restricting the Sri Lankan side.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:39 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan women's cricket team faced a tough match against England, being all out for 164 in 45.4 overs.
Key innings came from Hasini Perera, who scored 35, and Harshitha Samarawickrama, adding 33 runs.
Sophie Ecclestone dominated the bowling attack with four wickets, while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlie Dean made significant contributions to secure the victory for England.
Advertisement