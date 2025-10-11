Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar has once again shown his dominance on the cycling stage, clinching the Giro di Lombardia for the fifth consecutive year. This victory not only marks Pogacar's 10th career Monument win but also positions him alongside legends like Fausto Coppi and Eddy Merckx.

In a repeat performance from last year, Pogacar executed a solo attack on the 241-km course, leaving major competitors like Remco Evenepoel behind and crossing the finish line one minute and 48 seconds ahead. His consistent victories underscore his prowess and the strong support from his team, UAE Team Emirates.

Celebrating his latest triumph, Pogacar expressed gratitude for his team's efforts and reflected on his remarkable cycling season. With future goals set on races like Milano-Sanremo and Paris-Roubaix, Pogacar's focus is on relaxation before taking on the challenges of next year.