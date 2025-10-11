Left Menu

Midfield Setback: Enzo Fernandez Forced Out with Knee Injury

Argentina's Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez withdraws from the national team due to right knee inflammation. The 24-year-old missed upcoming matches after playing against Venezuela on Friday. Fernandez's injury adds to Chelsea's midfield woes as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest amid ongoing player absences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 23:48 IST
Midfield Setback: Enzo Fernandez Forced Out with Knee Injury
Enzo Fernandez

Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who plays for Chelsea, has been forced to withdraw from the national team due to inflammation in his right knee. This announcement was made by Argentina's national team on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was part of the squad that secured a 1-0 victory over Venezuela during a friendly match in Florida on Friday. A statement on the social media platform X confirmed Fernandez is suffering from synovitis in his right knee.

Fernandez, a key player with three Premier League goals for Chelsea this season, adds to the club's growing list of injured midfielders, including Cole Palmer, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos, as Chelsea gears up to face Nottingham Forest on October 18. Meanwhile, Argentina is set to play Puerto Rico in another friendly on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

 India
2
Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

 Libya
4
Trade Tensions Boil Over: US-China Economic Standoff Resurfaces

Trade Tensions Boil Over: US-China Economic Standoff Resurfaces

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025