Midfield Setback: Enzo Fernandez Forced Out with Knee Injury

Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who plays for Chelsea, has been forced to withdraw from the national team due to inflammation in his right knee. This announcement was made by Argentina's national team on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was part of the squad that secured a 1-0 victory over Venezuela during a friendly match in Florida on Friday. A statement on the social media platform X confirmed Fernandez is suffering from synovitis in his right knee.

Fernandez, a key player with three Premier League goals for Chelsea this season, adds to the club's growing list of injured midfielders, including Cole Palmer, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos, as Chelsea gears up to face Nottingham Forest on October 18. Meanwhile, Argentina is set to play Puerto Rico in another friendly on Tuesday.

