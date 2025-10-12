Sports Roundup: Key Injuries and Debuts in the World of Athletics

The sports world was buzzing with activity as major teams dealt with injuries and player changes. The New York Rangers' forward Vincent Trocheck is sidelined with an upper-body injury, while the Dallas Cowboys' running back Miles Sanders faces a season-ending situation due to a knee injury.

Malik Mustapha of the San Francisco 49ers is scheduled to make his long-awaited season debut following a recovery from a knee issue. Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners have made strategic roster decisions for their American League Championship Series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Bryce Miller set to start in Game 1.

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors are proceeding cautiously with Moses Moody's calf injury, and the Michigan State, Cardinals, Bears, Lions, and Broncos all make significant injury-related roster moves. This weekend marks a critical juncture for many teams as fresh opportunities and challenges arise in the landscape of professional sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)