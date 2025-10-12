Left Menu

Serbia's Stojkovic Steps Down After Shocking Defeat

Serbia's national football team coach, Dragan Stojkovic, resigned after a 1-0 defeat to Albania in a World Cup qualifier. Stojkovic, who led Serbia to the World Cup in Qatar, decided to step down following consecutive losses to England and Albania, acknowledging full responsibility for the team's performance.

Serbia's national football team faced a major setback as coach Dragan Stojkovic announced his resignation following a disappointing 1-0 loss to Albania in the World Cup qualifiers. Stojkovic, who assumed his role in 2021, had previously led the team to the World Cup in Qatar but struggled in recent matches.

The resignation follows a string of defeats, including a significant 5-0 loss to England. Facing mounting pressure and holding himself accountable, Stojkovic decided to step down to address the team's challenges. Serbia now holds third place in Group K, trailing behind England and Albania in the rankings.

Meanwhile, England's team, guided by Thomas Tuchel, is on the verge of qualifying for the upcoming World Cup, pending a victory against Latvia. The recent victory over Serbia has strengthened their standing, positioning them for a spot in the international tournament next year.

