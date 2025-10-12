Left Menu

Clash of Titans: South Africa vs Bangladesh in Women's ODI World Cup

South Africa seeks to maintain momentum against Bangladesh in the Women's ODI World Cup. After two consecutive wins, the Proteas hope to leverage their familiar conditions advantage. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, recovering from back-to-back losses, aims for strong performances from key players to overcome their batting inconsistencies.

Visakhapatnam | Updated: 12-10-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 12:17 IST
South Africa's women's cricket team aims to continue their winning streak against Bangladesh in the Women's ODI World Cup on Monday. With two commanding victories boosting their confidence, the Proteas are determined to exploit their acclimatization to the venue's conditions.

Despite a rocky start with a loss to England, South Africa's wins against New Zealand and India have revitalized their campaign. Key players like Laura Wolvaardt and Ayabonga Khaka have stepped up, contributing significantly to their recent successes.

Bangladesh, after a promising start to their tournament, faces challenges following defeats by England and New Zealand. Key player Nigar Sultana Joty's form remains a concern, as they hope their top-order improves against South Africa's formidable bowling attack.

