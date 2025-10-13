Thrilling Test Drama: Campbell's Maiden Century Amidst Challenges

John Campbell's emotional rollercoaster reached a climax on day four of the second Test against India, as he celebrated his maiden Test century for the West Indies. Despite his achievement, Campbell faced a heart-wrenching moment after attempting a risky reverse sweep against spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Having cemented himself at 115, Campbell's high-risk shot led to his dismissal, ending a promising 177-run partnership with Shai Hope. Reflecting post-match, Campbell expressed disappointment but acknowledged the unpredictable nature of sport. "We aimed to extend our innings as much as possible," he shared.

Recovering from earlier batting struggles, West Indies demonstrated resilience, batting over 118 overs in the second innings. Campbell emphasized the importance of adapting quickly to international conditions and expressed relief at some fortuitous DRS decisions that went in his favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)