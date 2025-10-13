Left Menu

Thrilling Test Drama: Campbell's Maiden Century Amidst Challenges

John Campbell experienced mixed feelings after scoring his first Test century for the West Indies against India. While pleased with his performance, a risky reverse sweep attempt led to his dismissal. Despite early struggles, Campbell's innings, alongside Shai Hope's, boosted West Indies' confidence in the ongoing series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:34 IST
Thrilling Test Drama: Campbell's Maiden Century Amidst Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

John Campbell's emotional rollercoaster reached a climax on day four of the second Test against India, as he celebrated his maiden Test century for the West Indies. Despite his achievement, Campbell faced a heart-wrenching moment after attempting a risky reverse sweep against spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Having cemented himself at 115, Campbell's high-risk shot led to his dismissal, ending a promising 177-run partnership with Shai Hope. Reflecting post-match, Campbell expressed disappointment but acknowledged the unpredictable nature of sport. "We aimed to extend our innings as much as possible," he shared.

Recovering from earlier batting struggles, West Indies demonstrated resilience, batting over 118 overs in the second innings. Campbell emphasized the importance of adapting quickly to international conditions and expressed relief at some fortuitous DRS decisions that went in his favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing TB Care: New WHO Guidelines Combat Undernutrition

Revolutionizing TB Care: New WHO Guidelines Combat Undernutrition

 India
2
BJP Unveils Star-Studded Campaign Lineup for Ghatshila Bypoll

BJP Unveils Star-Studded Campaign Lineup for Ghatshila Bypoll

 India
3
Paving the Future: Roads from Waste

Paving the Future: Roads from Waste

 India
4
EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025