India's Top Contenders Gear Up for Denmark Open 2025

India's top badminton contenders, including Olympic semifinalist Lakshya Sen and renowned men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are gearing up for the Denmark Open 2025, set to commence on Tuesday. Sen's recent performance on the BWF World Tour has been underwhelming, experiencing ten first-round exits this year, and securing his best result as runner-up at last month's Hong Kong Open, according to Olympics.com.

Accompanying Sen in the men's singles is Ayush Shetty, who clinched the nation's sole BWF World Tour title this year with his victory at the U.S. Open. The event's men's singles will prominently feature local favorite and two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. In men's doubles, 'Sat-Chi', who recently nabbed bronze at the BWF World Championships, aim to continue their strong showing after runner-up finishes in Hong Kong and China. Also in contention are the pairing of Sai Pratheek K and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy.

In women's singles, Anmol Kharb represents India and seeks to improve upon her semifinal appearance at the Arctic Open last week. Olympian Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila lead the Indian contingent in mixed doubles, while the women's doubles field sees representations from Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi and Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda.

(With inputs from agencies.)