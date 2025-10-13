Captain Julan Nongmaithem's Last-Gasp Winner Lifts India in AFC U17 Women's Debut
Captain Julan Nongmaithem became the hero as India's U17 women's football team defeated Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Julan assisted one goal and scored the injury-time winner to earn India its first victory, positioning them at the top of Group G.
In a gripping AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers debut, India's captain Julan Nongmaithem seized the spotlight with an injury-time goal, securing a 2-1 victory over host team Kyrgyz Republic.
The match saw India open the scoring with Julan setting up Pearl Fernandes in the 27th minute before Kyrgyz Republic's Akmaral Saiakbaeva equalized. India's resilient performance culminated with Julan's decisive strike in the dying minutes.
This victory puts India at the top of Group G, giving them a crucial edge over their last remaining opponent, Uzbekistan. The Young Tigresses aim to maintain this momentum and secure a spot in the finals in China next May.
