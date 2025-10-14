Left Menu

Kosovo Deflates Sweden's World Cup Ambitions with Crucial Win

Sweden's hopes for World Cup qualification dimmed with a 1-0 home loss to Kosovo. The defeat leaves Sweden at the bottom of Group B with little chance of reaching the playoffs. Coach Jon Dahl Tomasson faces pressure after three qualifying defeats, with Kosovo securing second place in the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 03:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating turn for Sweden's World Cup dreams, a 1-0 loss to Kosovo at home has significantly diminished their chances of making it to the finals. This defeat, Sweden's third in qualifying matches, intensifies pressure on head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson as the team struggles to secure a position in the playoffs.

The current standing leaves Sweden at the foot of Group B with just one point from four matches. Coach Tomasson, addressing resignation rumors, emphasized his commitment to the Swedish federation amid the challenging qualifying phase. Meanwhile, Kosovo leapfrogged to second place, following Switzerland in the group.

Fisnik Asllani's first-half goal, facilitated by excellent teamwork with Vedat Muriqi and Veldin Hodza, was the key to Kosovo's victory. Despite dominating the ball in the second half, Sweden failed to find the net, with Alexander Isak's late efforts thwarted by a stellar display from Kosovo's goalkeeper, Arijanet Muric.

