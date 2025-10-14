Kosovo Deflates Sweden's World Cup Ambitions with Crucial Win

In a devastating turn for Sweden's World Cup dreams, a 1-0 loss to Kosovo at home has significantly diminished their chances of making it to the finals. This defeat, Sweden's third in qualifying matches, intensifies pressure on head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson as the team struggles to secure a position in the playoffs.

The current standing leaves Sweden at the foot of Group B with just one point from four matches. Coach Tomasson, addressing resignation rumors, emphasized his commitment to the Swedish federation amid the challenging qualifying phase. Meanwhile, Kosovo leapfrogged to second place, following Switzerland in the group.

Fisnik Asllani's first-half goal, facilitated by excellent teamwork with Vedat Muriqi and Veldin Hodza, was the key to Kosovo's victory. Despite dominating the ball in the second half, Sweden failed to find the net, with Alexander Isak's late efforts thwarted by a stellar display from Kosovo's goalkeeper, Arijanet Muric.