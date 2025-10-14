Germany Secures Narrow Victory Over Northern Ireland
Germany maintained their position at the top of Group A with a narrow 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland, thanks to Nick Woltemade's goal. Despite intense pressure from the Irish and a disallowed goal, Germany's set-piece prowess secured vital points in their World Cup qualifying campaign.
Germany remained firmly on top of Group A after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier match on Monday. Striker Nick Woltemade scored the winning goal, ensuring a vital triumph for the four-time world champions at Belfast's Windsor Park.
Northern Ireland, undeterred by prior setbacks, posed significant challenges, even having a goal disallowed for offside. Yet it was Woltemade's shoulder-powered shot that made the difference, keeping Germany ahead on goal difference against Slovakia, who also secured a win over Luxembourg.
The match witnessed nail-biting moments, but Germany held strong, aided by goalkeeper Oliver Baumann's key saves. Despite intense pressure from the Irish side, Germany's focus on set-piece strategy and strategic plays led them to secure critical points in their quest for World Cup qualification.

