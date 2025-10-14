India's Dominant Series Sweep Against West Indies

India secured a commanding 2-0 series victory over West Indies, culminating in a seven-wicket win in the final test at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Achieving the 121-run target within the first session, KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 58, while B Sai Sudharsan contributed 39 crucial runs.

Captain Shubman Gill, leading the squad for his inaugural series win as test skipper, expressed his pride in managing such a talented team. Earlier, India had taken a significant lead by declaring their first innings at 518-5, leaving West Indies with limited recovery options.

Despite resilient centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, West Indies could not extend their innings beyond the fifth day. Notable performances from India's bowler Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja secured them matching honors, while Roston Chase took away learnings for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)