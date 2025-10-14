Left Menu

India's Dominant Series Sweep Against West Indies

India clinched a 2-0 series victory against West Indies, winning the final test by seven wickets. KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan secured the victory. Captain Shubman Gill celebrated his first series win as skipper. Roston Chase acknowledged West Indies' improved performance, highlighting notable innings by John Campbell and Shai Hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:30 IST
India's Dominant Series Sweep Against West Indies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India secured a commanding 2-0 series victory over West Indies, culminating in a seven-wicket win in the final test at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Achieving the 121-run target within the first session, KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 58, while B Sai Sudharsan contributed 39 crucial runs.

Captain Shubman Gill, leading the squad for his inaugural series win as test skipper, expressed his pride in managing such a talented team. Earlier, India had taken a significant lead by declaring their first innings at 518-5, leaving West Indies with limited recovery options.

Despite resilient centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, West Indies could not extend their innings beyond the fifth day. Notable performances from India's bowler Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja secured them matching honors, while Roston Chase took away learnings for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India
2
Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape Attempt

Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape At...

 India
3
Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

 India
4
Extension Granted: 16th Finance Commission's New Deadline

Extension Granted: 16th Finance Commission's New Deadline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025