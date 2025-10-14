Chloe Kelly Leads England Squad Amid New Faces and Strategic Moves

Chloe Kelly, famous for scoring the decisive penalty in England's European Championship triumph, is set to lead Sarina Wiegman's squad into two crucial friendlies later this month. These matches are seen as the initial steps toward the 2027 World Cup, where Wiegman aims to ensure peak performance.

In a notable return, defender Lucy Bronze re-joins the team after playing the Euros with a leg fracture. Meanwhile, some key players like captain Leah Williamson and forwards Lauren Hemp and Lauren James are sidelined due to injuries. England will host Brazil and Australia in their 'Homecoming Series' matches in Manchester and Derby, respectively.

Wiegman, who took a brief respite following the Euros, is already strategizing for the World Cup. She emphasizes the need for constant progression, studying trends, and refining their playstyle. The announcement came just after Millie Bright's retirement, allowing new talents like Taylor Hinds and Lucia Kendall to shine on the international stage.

