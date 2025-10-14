Left Menu

BCCI VP Shukla Debunks Retirement Rumors Amidst India's Stellar Cricketing Triumphs

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla debunks rumors of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement after the Australia ODI series, asserting that retirement decisions rest with players. India, under Shubman Gill's leadership, recently celebrated a series win against West Indies, raising hopes for upcoming success in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:58 IST
BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has dismissed speculation regarding the potential retirement of acclaimed cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following the forthcoming ODI series against Australia. Shukla emphasized that the decision to retire remains a personal choice for the players themselves.

In a conversation with ANI, post India's significant series win against West Indies, Shukla praised Sharma and Kohli, both selected for the tour with an eye on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. He also acknowledged their crucial presence in the team despite rising young talents like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Tilak Varma showcasing remarkable performances.

Gill's captaincy was instrumental in claiming victory over West Indies, reversing fortunes after a rare defeat against New Zealand. With Australia next, Shukla expressed confidence in India's potential for triumph, bolstered by an impressive squad and successful performances, notably from Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja during the recent series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

