Virat Kohli's Stellar 93 Seals India's Victory Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli's commanding 93-run performance led India to a four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the series opener at Vadodara. It marked his seventh consecutive fifty-plus score globally, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara's record to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket.

Virat Kohli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli's impressive 93-run innings helped India secure a thrilling victory against New Zealand in the first match of the series at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Chasing a challenging target of 301 runs, India clinched the match by four wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kohli's innings was marked by his seventh consecutive fifty-plus score in One Day Internationals, further solidifying his place among cricket's elite. Notably, he surpassed cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer across all formats, just behind Sachin Tendulkar, with a total of 28,068 runs in 557 matches.

Teammate Shreyas Iyer commended Kohli's consistency and strike rotation, describing him as a player who 'walks the talk.' Reflecting on his own return to the Indian team, Iyer expressed joy at being back, contributing to a successful start to the series.

