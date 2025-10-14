Left Menu

Nilakshi de Silva's Dazzling Half-Century Elevates Sri Lanka in Women’s World Cup

Nilakshi de Silva's rapid half-century powered Sri Lanka to a formidable 258/6 against New Zealand in the Women's World Cup. Contributing significantly, she scored an unbeaten 55 off 28 deliveries with seven fours and a six. Despite losing quick wickets, Sri Lanka maintained momentum through solid partnerships and aggressive batting.

  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a standout performance at the Women's World Cup, Nilakshi de Silva emerged as Sri Lanka's star, scoring a formidable unbeaten 55 off just 28 balls against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka was off to a solid start with a 101-run partnership between skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne. Their solid foundation was bolstered by subsequent contributions from Hansini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama, despite the setback of losing three wickets in quick succession.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine led their bowling attack, picking up 3/54, yet couldn't stifle the Sri Lankan assault, as they reached a challenging 258/6 in 50 overs.

