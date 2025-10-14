Dramatic Day Three in Lahore: Test Match Hangs in the Balance

At Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, the final outcome of the first test match between South Africa and Pakistan remains uncertain after a thrilling day three. The Proteas, set a daunting 277 target, concluded the day at a nervy 51-2, steered by the partnership of Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi.

Earlier, Pakistan's spinners, led by the 39-year-old Noman Ali, capitalized on the dry pitch, dismantling South Africa for 269 to claim a 109-run lead. However, Pakistan's second innings faltered at 167, leaving a challenging score for South Africa to chase. The day witnessed an astounding 16 wickets fall.

Noman Ali's prowess continued, capturing crucial wickets and achieving his ninth five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, South Africa's spinners, led by Muthusamy, responded powerfully to Pakistan's collapse, ending the session with game-changing performances. Both teams show grit, promising a gripping finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)