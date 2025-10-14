Left Menu

Dramatic Day Three in Lahore: Test Match Hangs in the Balance

On day three at Gaddafi Stadium, South Africa chases a record 277 runs against Pakistan. The Proteas stand at 51-2, with Rickelton and de Zorzi leading. Pakistan's Noman Ali takes pivotal wickets, while Muthusamy claims five in a session. The match remains tense, with both sides showing resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:39 IST
At Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, the final outcome of the first test match between South Africa and Pakistan remains uncertain after a thrilling day three. The Proteas, set a daunting 277 target, concluded the day at a nervy 51-2, steered by the partnership of Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi.

Earlier, Pakistan's spinners, led by the 39-year-old Noman Ali, capitalized on the dry pitch, dismantling South Africa for 269 to claim a 109-run lead. However, Pakistan's second innings faltered at 167, leaving a challenging score for South Africa to chase. The day witnessed an astounding 16 wickets fall.

Noman Ali's prowess continued, capturing crucial wickets and achieving his ninth five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, South Africa's spinners, led by Muthusamy, responded powerfully to Pakistan's collapse, ending the session with game-changing performances. Both teams show grit, promising a gripping finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

