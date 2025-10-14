Swedish Football Shakeup: Tomasson Out Amidst World Cup Woes

The Swedish Football Federation has terminated the contract of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson due to the team's disappointing start in their World Cup qualifying campaign. The poor performance has placed Sweden at the bottom of Group B with only one point from four matches.

The final blow came after a recent 1-0 home loss to Kosovo, marking their third consecutive defeat. This leaves the national team on the brink of elimination, adding urgency to the need for a change in leadership.

Simon Astrom, chairman of the Swedish Football Association, stated that a fresh approach is needed to keep playoff hopes alive. With a potential playoff in March, the federation is focused on providing optimal conditions for success, starting with a new coach.

