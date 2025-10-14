Indian Consortium Acquires LPL's Colombo Kaps, Signaling Major Expansion

The Colombo Kaps franchise in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) has a new owner. The franchise has been acquired by Indian sports consortium Witness Sports Alliance LLC ahead of the tournament's sixth season. This acquisition is being touted as the biggest highlight for the competition as it gears up for its new season.

According to a release, Witness Sports Alliance LLC, led by Indian entrepreneurs Saranyan Palaniswamy and K.C. Shyam Kangayan, has been welcomed into the LPL family. With this robust addition, the Colombo team has been rebranded as the Colombo Kaps, promising a fresh identity tied to the Sri Lankan Capital's rich and vibrant cricket culture.

This move comes as the LPL anticipates its most significant season yet, continuing to draw international investment and attention. 'We are delighted to welcome Witness Sports Alliance LLC,' said Samantha Dodanwela, Director of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Dodanwela stressed the LPL's competitive and commercial appeal and expressed hopes for growth and innovation under the new ownership.

Seasoned sports entrepreneurs Saranyan Palaniswamy and KC Shyam Kangayan, both experienced in franchise cricket ecosystems in India, are at the helm of this acquisition. The duo has been instrumental in establishing cricket franchises like Ruby Trichy Warriors in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and the Ruby White Town Legends in Pondicherry.

Looking ahead, the sixth edition of the LPL, running from December 1 to 23, 2025, will feature 24 days of T20 cricket, marking the league's longest season. It is scheduled to include 24 matches across three premier venues, acting as a precursor to the 2026 Cricket World Cup. The tournament format will see all five franchises facing off twice, leading to an exciting playoff and final arrangement.

