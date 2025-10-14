Left Menu

A Show of Sportsmanship: India and Pakistan U-21 Hockey Teams Break the Ice

The Indian junior men's hockey team showcased a spirit of sportsmanship by exchanging pleasantries with their Pakistani counterparts during the Sultan of Johor Cup. This pleasant interaction is a striking contrast to the recent 'no handshake' stance taken by Indian and Pakistani cricket teams following geopolitical tensions.

14-10-2025
In a refreshing display of camaraderie, the Indian junior men's hockey team greeted their Pakistani counterparts with friendly gestures at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Tuesday. Videos capturing their interactions have become viral, highlighting a significant departure from the recent 'no handshake' controversy seen in cricket.

This gesture is notably different from the frostiness of recent cricket encounters between India and Pakistan, where both sides refrained from traditional handshakes due to escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. During matches in the Asia Cup and the World Cup, the cricket teams displayed a deliberate avoidance of this customary sign of sportsmanship.

Despite the political backdrop, the hockey match ended in a 3-3 draw, maintaining India's unbeaten record in the tournament. Both nations displayed determination and skill, but it was the spirit of goodwill off the field that stood out, offering a glimmer of hope for easing sporting relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

