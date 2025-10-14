A Show of Sportsmanship: India and Pakistan U-21 Hockey Teams Break the Ice

In a refreshing display of camaraderie, the Indian junior men's hockey team greeted their Pakistani counterparts with friendly gestures at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Tuesday. Videos capturing their interactions have become viral, highlighting a significant departure from the recent 'no handshake' controversy seen in cricket.

This gesture is notably different from the frostiness of recent cricket encounters between India and Pakistan, where both sides refrained from traditional handshakes due to escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. During matches in the Asia Cup and the World Cup, the cricket teams displayed a deliberate avoidance of this customary sign of sportsmanship.

Despite the political backdrop, the hockey match ended in a 3-3 draw, maintaining India's unbeaten record in the tournament. Both nations displayed determination and skill, but it was the spirit of goodwill off the field that stood out, offering a glimmer of hope for easing sporting relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)