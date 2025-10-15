South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

South Africa has successfully secured a spot in the upcoming World Cup after a turbulent qualifying campaign, marked by a three-point deduction. Despite this setback, the South African team emerged as group leaders, largely thanks to Nigeria's resounding victory over Benin.

The triumphant match against Rwanda, ending 3-0 in favor of South Africa, confirmed their dominance in Group C. Players Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa each found the back of the net, solidifying their status as contenders.

Nigeria also struck a decisive blow with Victor Osimhen shining in their match against Benin. Osimhen's hat-trick not only bolstered Nigeria's playoff hopes but crucially aided South Africa's ascent. This successful campaign marks South Africa's first World Cup qualification since they hosted it in 2010, a significant achievement reversing past misfortunes.

