Saudi Arabia Seals World Cup Berth After Tense Draw with Iraq

Saudi Arabia secured a place in the World Cup after a 0-0 draw with Iraq in Jeddah, supported by a last-minute save from goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi. This result sees them topping their group despite matching Iraq on points, leading to Iraq facing the UAE in a playoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 03:26 IST
In a nerve-racking showdown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia clinched their spot for the World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a goalless draw against Iraq. The critical point came thanks to a last-minute save from goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, securing Saudi Arabia's lead in Group B.

Despite both teams matching on points, Saudi Arabia advanced due to a higher goal score, as outlined by coach Herve Renard, who credited their fans for creating an electrifying atmosphere. Salem Al-Dawsari's performance was lauded, despite the fans being hailed as the evening's true stars for boosting the team's morales.

As Saudi Arabia celebrates this achievement, Iraq prepares to battle the United Arab Emirates in a two-legged playoff, seeking their own journey to the World Cup's intercontinental playoffs, scheduled for March. The match underscored high stakes as both teams struggled to break through each other's defenses.

