Left Menu

Rallying-Al-Attiyah loses World Rally-Raid title to Moraes after stop-sign error

A mistake after crossing the finishing line cost Nasser Al-Attiyah his fourth straight World Rally-Raid Championship title, as a penalty he received following the final stage of the Rallye du Maroc handed the trophy to Lucas Moraes on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 19:11 IST
Rallying-Al-Attiyah loses World Rally-Raid title to Moraes after stop-sign error

A mistake after crossing the finishing line cost Nasser Al-Attiyah his fourth straight World Rally-Raid Championship title, as a penalty he received following the final stage of the Rallye du Maroc handed the trophy to Lucas Moraes on Friday. Al-Attiyah (The Dacia Sandriders) drove past the final stop sign, resulting in stewards handing him a one-hour time penalty that knocked him off top spot in the general rankings of the world championship that started with the Dakar Rally in January.

The Qatari driver appealed the decision, with media reports quoting him as saying that he and his navigator could not see the final stop sign due to dust. But his appeal was rejected, which confirmed Brazil's Moraes (Toyota Gazoo Racing) as champion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
241 stubble burning cases in Punjab from Sep 15 to Oct 18: Data

241 stubble burning cases in Punjab from Sep 15 to Oct 18: Data

 India
2
Union min Giriraj Singh courts controversy with remark against a minority community

Union min Giriraj Singh courts controversy with remark against a minority co...

 India
3
'Too voluminous and bulky': Delhi court dismisses bail plea in POCSO case

'Too voluminous and bulky': Delhi court dismisses bail plea in POCSO case

 India
4
UPDATE 7-Israel to keep border crossing closed as it trades accusations of ceasefire violation with Hamas

UPDATE 7-Israel to keep border crossing closed as it trades accusations of c...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025