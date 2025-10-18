Left Menu

Ahmedabad Defenders beat Mumbai Meteors in PVL

The Meteors targeted small gaps in Zone 2 as Mathias Loftesnes managed to get a super serve.Petter Ostvik blocked Angamuthu twice, but service pressure from Dhruvil Shah kept the game levelled. In the fourth set, a tremendous service from Nandhagopal brought Ahmedabad back in the lead and the game ended with Angamuthu blocking Loftesnes to give Ahmedabad Defenders three vital points.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-10-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 21:05 IST
Ahmedabad Defenders beat Mumbai Meteors in PVL
  • Country:
  • India

Nandhagopal was named the Player of the Match as Ahmedabad Defenders handed Mumbai Meteors their first loss in the Prime Volleyball League here on Saturday.

Ahmedabad Defenders went up to the second spot in the points table with a 12-15, 15-7, 15-12, 21-20 win. They have 12 points from six matches, while the Meteors slipped to third place.

Nandhagopal started strong for Ahmedabad while Muthusamy Appavu set up attacks from the middle to utilise Abhinav's strengths. The Meteors targeted small gaps in Zone 2 as Mathias Loftesnes managed to get a super serve.

Petter Ostvik blocked Angamuthu twice, but service pressure from Dhruvil Shah kept the game levelled. A risky super serve paid dividends for the Meteors, and got them a set ahead.

Battur Batsuuri started the counterattack for Ahmedabad while Angamuthu started finding his rhythm and tested Mumbai's defence. Nandhagopal earned Ahmedabad a super point, bringing the game to level pegging.

Batsuuri and Angamuthu attacked continuously to let Ahmedabad side take hold of the game. In the fourth set, a tremendous service from Nandhagopal brought Ahmedabad back in the lead and the game ended with Angamuthu blocking Loftesnes to give Ahmedabad Defenders three vital points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
241 stubble burning cases in Punjab from Sep 15 to Oct 18: Data

241 stubble burning cases in Punjab from Sep 15 to Oct 18: Data

 India
2
Union min Giriraj Singh courts controversy with remark against a minority community

Union min Giriraj Singh courts controversy with remark against a minority co...

 India
3
'Too voluminous and bulky': Delhi court dismisses bail plea in POCSO case

'Too voluminous and bulky': Delhi court dismisses bail plea in POCSO case

 India
4
UPDATE 7-Israel to keep border crossing closed as it trades accusations of ceasefire violation with Hamas

UPDATE 7-Israel to keep border crossing closed as it trades accusations of c...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025