PTI | Colombo | Updated: 18-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 21:21 IST
South Africa seal semi berth after rain washes out NZ-Pak clash
Rain had the final say as the Women's ODI World Cup group match between New Zealand and Pakistan was abandoned, a result that confirmed South Africa's qualification as the second team to make it to the semifinals, here on Saturday.

After several interruptions, play was finally called off at 9pm local time with Pakistan 92 for 5 in 25 overs after New Zealand had opted to field.

Both teams shared a point each.

New Zealand remained fifth with four points from five matches, while Pakistan, yet to register a win, stayed rooted to the bottom of the eight-team table with two points.

