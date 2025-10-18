Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen wins US GP sprint after McLarens collide

Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the U.S. Grand Prix sprint for the third year in a row on Saturday after McLaren title contenders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided at the start and retired.

Reuters | Austin | Updated: 18-10-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 23:16 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen wins US GP sprint after McLarens collide
  • Country:
  • United States

Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the U.S. Grand Prix sprint for the third year in a row on Saturday after McLaren title contenders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided at the start and retired. The Red Bull driver, starting from pole position with Norris alongside, finished 0.395 seconds clear of Mercedes' George Russell with Carlos Sainz third for Williams and Lewis Hamilton fourth for Ferrari.

The eight points for victory left Verstappen 55 adrift of championship leader Piastri with the main grand prix to come on Sunday and five further rounds after that including two more sprints. The 19-lap race finished behind the safety car after Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Haas's Esteban Ocon collided three laps from the end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Too voluminous and bulky': Delhi court dismisses bail plea in POCSO case

'Too voluminous and bulky': Delhi court dismisses bail plea in POCSO case

 India
2
UPDATE 7-Israel to keep border crossing closed as it trades accusations of ceasefire violation with Hamas

UPDATE 7-Israel to keep border crossing closed as it trades accusations of c...

 Global
3
Banjara activist launches indefinite fast on charpoy in Jalna for ST status demand

Banjara activist launches indefinite fast on charpoy in Jalna for ST status ...

 India
4
Ensure stringent action against those targeting women online: Odisha CM to police

Ensure stringent action against those targeting women online: Odisha CM to p...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025