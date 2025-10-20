Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:42 PM EDT on Sunday, October 19

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:42 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL Brandon Graham mulls ending retirement, rejoining Eagles Brandon Graham is considering coming out of retirement to rejoin the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-GRAHAM, Field Level Media Today's games (All times ET) L.A. Rams vs. Jacksonville at London, 9:30 a.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 1 p.m. Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m. New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. - - NCAA Reports: Florida fires coach Billy Napier Florida fired head coach Billy Napier on Sunday after a 3-4 start, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-FLA-NAPIER, Field Level Media Associated Press Top 25 poll After a loss by No. 2 Miami, who will line up behind presumptive No. 1 Ohio State? FOOTBALL-NCAAF-POLL, Field Level Media Division III RB Montie Quinn sets NCAA rushing record Running back Montie Quinn of Division III Curry College set an NCAA record with 522 rushing yards in a 71-27 win over Nichols on Saturday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-RECORD, Field Level Media

- - - - BASEBALL MLB Today's game (All times ET) AL Championship Series G6: Seattle at Toronto, 8:03 p.m. Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) AL Championship Series G7*: Seattle at Toronto, 8:08 p.m. *if necessary - - - - BASKETBALL Kevin Durant, Rockets reach 2-year, $90M extension Fifteen-time All-Star forward Kevin Durant agreed to a two-year, $90 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets. BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-DURANT, Field Level Media

- - - - HOCKEY NHL Panthers' Brad Marchand fined $5K for unsportsmanlike conduct Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand was fined $5,000 by the NHL for unsportsmanlike conduct during Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. HOCKEY-NHL-FLA-MARCHAND-FINE, Field Level Media Red Wings F Patrick Kane (upper body) out vs. Oilers Veteran forward Patrick Kane will not suit up for the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday against the visiting Edmonton Oilers due to an upper-body injury. HOCKEY-NHL-DET-KANE-INJURY, Field Level Media Today's games (All times ET) Vancouver at Washington, 12:30 p.m. Edmonton at Detroit, 3 p.m. Anaheim at Chicago, 7 p.m. Boston at Utah, 7 p.m. Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m. - - - - SOCCER MLS Ronny Deila out as coach of Atlanta United after 5-win season Atlanta United dismissed head coach Ronny Deila on Sunday after one season. SOCCER-MLS-ATL-DEILA, Field Level Media - - NWSL Today's games (All times ET) Louisville at Gotham FC, 3 p.m. Portland at Angel City, 5 p.m.

- - - - GOLF LPGA Today's event BMW Ladies Championship - - CHAMPIONS Today's event Dominion Energy Charity Classic

- - - - TENNIS ATP Holger Rune to undergo surgery for Achilles injury Holger Rune said he is facing surgery for an Achilles injury he suffered in his semifinal match at the Nordic Open in Stockholm on Saturday. TENNIS-ATP-RUNE, Field Level Media Today's events Almaty, Kazakhstan; Brussels; Stockholm - - WTA Today's events Osaka, Japan; Ningbo, China

- - - - MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Today's event (All times ET) NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega, 2 p.m. - - F1 Today's event (All times ET) F1 -- United States Grand Prix (Austin, Texas), 3 p.m. - - - - ESPORTS Today's events League of Legends World Championship -- Swiss Stage at Beijing Dota -- BLAST Slam IV Overwatch Champions Series North America Stage 3 playoffs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)