Springboks Announce Squad: Zachary Porthen Steps Up for Autumn Clash

South Africa has named uncapped prop Zachary Porthen in their squad for the upcoming Autumn international series. The tour includes matches against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales. Key players returning from injuries include Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe. Captain Siya Kolisi nears his 100th cap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:20 IST
South Africa has unveiled their squad for the Autumn international series, bringing in fresh talent with uncapped prop Zachary Porthen. The 21-year-old gets his opportunity after a strong showing in the United Rugby Championship, following Neethling Fouche's unfortunate injury.

Coach Rassie Erasmus expressed excitement over Porthen's inclusion, highlighting the player's emergence through the junior structures. The Springboks will face Japan at Wembley before heading to Paris to confront France in a bid to avenge their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss.

Subsequent matches include clashes with Italy, Ireland, and Wales, rounding off a challenging tour. Captain Siya Kolisi stands on the brink of his 100th cap, poised to join an elite group of South African players. Notably absent are World Cup heroes Willie le Roux and Faf de Klerk.

