Springboks Announce Squad: Zachary Porthen Steps Up for Autumn Clash

South Africa has unveiled their squad for the Autumn international series, bringing in fresh talent with uncapped prop Zachary Porthen. The 21-year-old gets his opportunity after a strong showing in the United Rugby Championship, following Neethling Fouche's unfortunate injury.

Coach Rassie Erasmus expressed excitement over Porthen's inclusion, highlighting the player's emergence through the junior structures. The Springboks will face Japan at Wembley before heading to Paris to confront France in a bid to avenge their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss.

Subsequent matches include clashes with Italy, Ireland, and Wales, rounding off a challenging tour. Captain Siya Kolisi stands on the brink of his 100th cap, poised to join an elite group of South African players. Notably absent are World Cup heroes Willie le Roux and Faf de Klerk.

