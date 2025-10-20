Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh: Thrilling Women's World Cup Showdown

The ICC Women's World Cup match saw Sri Lanka face off against Bangladesh in a gripping contest on Monday. Despite Chamari Athapaththu's commendable 46 runs, Sri Lanka concluded their innings at 202 all out in 48.4 overs.

Bangladesh's bowling lineup shone, with Shorna Akter taking a lead role by claiming three crucial wickets, including the dismissals of Hasini Perera and the catch of Anushka Sanjeewani. Other bowlers also contributed significantly, with Rabeya Khan taking two wickets and Nahida Akter assisting with one.

This match adds another chapter to the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, showcasing the competitive spirit and talent within women's cricket, as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh strive for excellence on this prestigious international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)