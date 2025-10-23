Left Menu

NBA Stars Entangled in Betting Scandal: Billups and Rozier Charged

NBA stars Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier are among over 30 individuals charged in a federal gambling investigation involving insider sports betting and poker game rigging. The schemes, linked to organized crime families, involved tens of millions in illicit gains and have heightened scrutiny on sports betting integrity.

23-10-2025
In a shocking turn of events, NBA icons Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier have been charged in connection with a widespread federal gambling investigation. The charges relate to two schemes: insider sports betting and poker game rigging, with links to organized crime families.

Authorities allege that Rozier provided non-public information to criminal associates, aiding in fraudulent betting activities. Meanwhile, Billups is accused of helping rig poker games across the nation. These schemes, involving wire fraud and money laundering, have amassed tens of millions in illicit gains, as revealed by FBI Director Kash Patel.

The scandal has prompted the NBA to place both players on leave and intensified the focus on the relationship between sportsbooks and professional leagues. Calls for tighter regulations on sports betting have emerged, with lawmakers expressing concerns over the potential for game manipulation.

