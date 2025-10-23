Thrilling Cricket Clash: New Zealand Women vs. India

In what turned out to be an electrifying display of cricket, the New Zealand Women's team set a challenging target of 271 runs for the Indian team. This feat was accomplished in a brisk 44-over innings.

Despite a shaky start with the early wicket of Suzie Bates, the team found sturdy partnerships through players like Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday, each contributing valuable runs. Halliday emerged as a reliable force, smashing 81 runs that laid a solid foundation for the team's total. Equally impressive was Isabella Gaze, who remained not out at 65.

On the bowling front, India's Renuka Singh was in top form, delivering an impressive spell, taking two wickets while conceding just 25 runs. Her efforts, along with supportive roles from other bowlers, kept the match competitive and gripping until the last over.

(With inputs from agencies.)