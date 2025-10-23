Left Menu

Thrilling Cricket Clash: New Zealand Women vs. India

In an exciting cricket match, the New Zealand Women's team scored 271/8 in 44 overs. Despite losing early wickets, Brooke Halliday managed a solid 81, supported by Amelia Kerr's 45 and Isabella Gaze's unbeaten 65. Renuka Singh was the standout bowler for India with figures of 2/25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 23-10-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 23:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In what turned out to be an electrifying display of cricket, the New Zealand Women's team set a challenging target of 271 runs for the Indian team. This feat was accomplished in a brisk 44-over innings.

Despite a shaky start with the early wicket of Suzie Bates, the team found sturdy partnerships through players like Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday, each contributing valuable runs. Halliday emerged as a reliable force, smashing 81 runs that laid a solid foundation for the team's total. Equally impressive was Isabella Gaze, who remained not out at 65.

On the bowling front, India's Renuka Singh was in top form, delivering an impressive spell, taking two wickets while conceding just 25 runs. Her efforts, along with supportive roles from other bowlers, kept the match competitive and gripping until the last over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

