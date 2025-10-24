Left Menu

Piastri and Norris: A Fresh Start Amid F1 Rivalry

Formula One driver Oscar Piastri confirmed that he and McLaren teammate Lando Norris will race without repercussions in Mexico following recent on-track collisions in Singapore and Austin. After a review, Piastri accepted blame for the Austin incident, leading to a cleared slate between the two competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 02:20 IST
Piastri and Norris: A Fresh Start Amid F1 Rivalry
Oscar Piastri

Formula One's Oscar Piastri has announced that he and McLaren teammate Lando Norris will compete in the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix with a clean slate, despite earlier events causing friction. Collisions between the drivers in Singapore and the United States had raised concerns about team dynamics.

In Austin, prior to their incident, Norris had hinted at facing lasting consequences for the rest of the season. However, as of now, any such repercussions have been lifted, allowing both racers to focus solely on the championship, where McLaren has already secured the Constructors' title.

Piastri, admitting fault for the collision in Austin, emphasized the importance of moving forward. Meanwhile, with Formula One champion Max Verstappen closing the points gap, the competition heats up, promising an exciting culmination to the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

 India
2
Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

 Global
3
Delhi Skies Set to Open: Cloud Seeding Trials Tackle Winter Pollution

Delhi Skies Set to Open: Cloud Seeding Trials Tackle Winter Pollution

 India
4
Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025