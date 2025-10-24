Australia Revamps Squad for T20 Series Against India Amid Ashes Prep

Australia has announced significant changes in their Twenty20 squad ahead of their five-match series against India. Select players, including Glenn Maxwell and Ben Dwarshuis, have been recalled to accommodate Test hopefuls in the Sheffield Shield as the Ashes draw near.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the latter part of the series, while Sean Abbott will be absent from the final two games in anticipation of possibly replacing Pat Cummins in the Ashes opener. Maxwell will return for the last three T20 matches, with Dwarshuis available for the concluding games, overcoming injuries that ruled them out of the ODIs.

In other developments, uncapped Mahli Beardman is set to join the squad, with wicketkeeper Josh Philippe providing cover due to Josh Inglis's lingering calf issues. Marnus Labuschagne has been released to focus on red-ball cricket in the Sheffield Shield, while Jack Edwards and Matt Kuhnemann join the ODI squad for its final matchup in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)