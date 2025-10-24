Scandal Unfolds: NBA Stars Entangled in Mafia-Backed Betting Scheme

In a shocking twist for the NBA, Portland Trail Blazers' head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat's Terry Rozier were charged alongside over 30 others in a high-profile betting scandal backed by Mafia families.

The indictment alleges that Billups participated in fixing high-stakes poker games, while Rozier is accused of manipulating insider information to concoct fraudulent sports bets. Both face severe charges as the indictment casts a massive shadow over the ongoing NBA season.

The growing legal sports-betting industry is fraught with risks, and this scheme, deemed one of the most audacious since sports betting legalization, underscores its vulnerabilities.

