Bangladesh Spinners Decimate West Indies in Historic ODI Triumph

Bangladesh's spinners delivered an exceptional performance, claiming all 10 wickets in a convincing 179-run victory over the West Indies in the series-deciding third ODI. The triumph marked Bangladesh's first series win since March 2024 and their largest-ever victory against the Caribbean side.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain led the attack with figures of 3-54, while left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed wreaked havoc on the top order with 3-11. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-armer Tanvir Islam also contributed with two wickets apiece, bowling out the West Indies for 117 in 30.1 overs.

Bangladesh's batting was equally dominant as openers Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar put on a 176-run partnership. Sarkar's explosive 91 and Hasan's brisk 80 set the foundation for Bangladesh's 296-8 total. Despite Akeal Hosain's career-best 4-41 for the West Indies, Bangladesh's top-order performance proved too strong. The teams will face off in a T20 series in Chattogram starting October 27.

