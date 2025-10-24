Left Menu

Unlikely Leader: Nick Champion de Crespigny Takes Wallabies Helm

Nick Champion de Crespigny, relatively unknown at the year's start, will captivate audiences as the Wallabies' captain against Japan. Selected unexpectedly, the 29-year-old values the leadership role significantly. His teammates hold great respect for him, contributing to Australia's efforts with confidence and depth for upcoming matches.

At the start of the year, few Australian sports fans were familiar with Nick Champion de Crespigny. However, on Saturday, the 29-year-old will command attention as he leads his nation against Japan as the Wallabies' 92nd captain.

The formidable loose forward returned to Australia from France earlier this season and was a surprise selection for Joe Schmidt's squad in the British & Irish Lions series. His unexpected debut as a starter in the first test in Brisbane, followed by another cap off the bench against South Africa, gave him only 72 minutes of test experience before being named captain for the Japan clash.

"I'm super honoured and proud to represent Australia," Champion de Crespigny expressed in Tokyo. Emphasizing the significance of the Wallabies, he recalls idolizing former captains since childhood. As preparations continue for the end-of-season tour to England, Italy, Ireland, and France, Schmidt ensures the squad remains fresh by making substantial changes to the starting side. Champion de Crespigny, revered by teammates, brings confidence to the well-rounded squad eagerly anticipating their performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

