India Dominates Kabaddi, Shines at Asian Youth Games 2025

India triumphed at the 2025 Asian Youth Games by clinching gold in both boys' and girls' kabaddi events, held at Isa Sports City in Manama, Bahrain. The Indian girls' team dominated their Iranian counterparts with a striking 75-21 victory, while the boys' team secured a closely-fought win, edging out Iran 35-32.

The girls' kabaddi team had an unbeaten run in the group stage, securing wins over Bangladesh, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Iran. Likewise, the boys' team maintained their winning streak by defeating teams from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran, Bahrain, and Thailand, which led them to a gold medal performance.

India's impressive performance was not limited to kabaddi. The nation also claimed bronze medals in taekwondo, with Debasish Das and a mixed pair of Yashwini Singh and Shivanshu Patel taking bronze. In athletics, Ranjana Yadav won silver in the girls' 5000m walk, while Jasmine Kaur and Shourya Ambure added to the medal tally with a bronze in shot put and a silver in 100m hurdles, respectively. India currently holds ten medals, demonstrating strong athletic prowess at the games.

