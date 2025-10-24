Jenni Hermoso's Emotional Return to Spain's Football Squad

Spain forward Jenni Hermoso has made an emotional return to the national football team for the Nations League semi-final against Sweden. Hermoso, who holds the record as Spain's all-time leading scorer with 57 goals, was recently recalled by coach Sonia Bermudez after being excluded under former head coach Montse Tome.

In an interview with Radio Television Espanola, Hermoso expressed her gratitude and relief, stating, "I have to admit that I cried." The 35-year-old is eager to continue her international career, viewing her return as a reward for years of dedication and hard work.

Hermoso's comeback is significant, particularly after her involvement in Spain's 2023 World Cup victory and the controversy with former Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales, who was convicted of sexual assault. Despite being the oldest player in the squad, Hermoso emphasizes physical and mental readiness over age.

