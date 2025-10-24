Left Menu

Shan Masood Set to Lead Pakistan's International Cricket Operations

The Pakistan Cricket Board is considering appointing Test captain Shan Masood as the new director of international cricket operations. Shan is the frontrunner for the role, as he meets all required criteria. He will continue to captain the team and pursue the director position simultaneously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:20 IST
Shan Masood Set to Lead Pakistan's International Cricket Operations
Shan Masood
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is poised to appoint Test captain Shan Masood as the new director of international cricket operations. This major development comes as the board seeks the ideal candidate for the position.

Sources within the board confirmed on Friday that discussions led to a consensus on Shan being the most suitable candidate for this critical role, which was publicly advertised and has a closing date for applications set for November 2.

Shan, who also plans to continue leading the Pakistan Test team in the WTC cycle, expressed interest in the position, meeting all necessary criteria. Meanwhile, former captain Misbah ul Haq, previously considered for the role, is reportedly uninterested due to existing commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Case

Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragi...

 India
2
Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for State's Growth

Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for ...

 India
3
Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

 India
4
Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025