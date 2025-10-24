Shan Masood Set to Lead Pakistan's International Cricket Operations

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is poised to appoint Test captain Shan Masood as the new director of international cricket operations. This major development comes as the board seeks the ideal candidate for the position.

Sources within the board confirmed on Friday that discussions led to a consensus on Shan being the most suitable candidate for this critical role, which was publicly advertised and has a closing date for applications set for November 2.

Shan, who also plans to continue leading the Pakistan Test team in the WTC cycle, expressed interest in the position, meeting all necessary criteria. Meanwhile, former captain Misbah ul Haq, previously considered for the role, is reportedly uninterested due to existing commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)