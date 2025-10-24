Left Menu

Hamilton Urges McLaren Duo to Toughen Up Against Verstappen's Charge

Lewis Hamilton has urged McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to adopt a more aggressive racing style to prevent Max Verstappen from claiming the Formula One title. Despite Piastri leading Verstappen by 40 points, Verstappen's recent wins are closing the gap rapidly, increasing the competition pressure.

In a stark warning ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has urged McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to intensify their competitive edge against Max Verstappen to lock in the Formula One title.

The McLaren teammates, just 14 points apart, face a fierce challenge as Verstappen, trailing by 40 points, accelerates his chase following three wins in the last four races. 'It's crunch time,' Hamilton stated, stressing the necessity for McLaren to be 'cut-throat' if they wish to fend off Verstappen.

Verstappen has bagged 119 points out of 133 possible in recent rounds. Hamilton, reflecting on his experiences, emphasized consistency and relentless push, traits Verstappen has lately demonstrated. Meanwhile, Hamilton's own campaign with Ferrari remains podium-less this season as the rivalry intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

