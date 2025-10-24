Left Menu

India Shines with Podium Finishes at Asian Youth Games

India's athletics team achieved four podium finishes, securing crucial medals at the Asian Youth Games. Notable performances included silver medals by Edwina Jason and Oshin. India now sits fifth in the medal tally, totaling two gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riffa | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:59 IST
India Shines with Podium Finishes at Asian Youth Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's athletics contingent delivered impressive performances, achieving four podium finishes at the ongoing Asian Youth Games, solidifying the nation's fifth position. Edwina Jason and Oshin secured silver medals, contributing to India's rising tally.

Jason clocked 55.43 seconds in the girls' 400m final, trailing Aisha Tariq of the UAE, and securing silver while Oshin excelled in the discus throw with a 43.38m effort. Palash Mandal claimed bronze in the 5000m walk as the athletics events intensified on Friday.

Zubin Gohain showcased consistency in the boys' high jump, ultimately earning bronze by clearing 2.03m. Despite narrowly missing the podium, India's athletes remain steadfast in their pursuit as the Asian Youth Games progress toward conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

 India
2
Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

 India
3
Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

 Global
4
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025