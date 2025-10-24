India Shines with Podium Finishes at Asian Youth Games

India's athletics contingent delivered impressive performances, achieving four podium finishes at the ongoing Asian Youth Games, solidifying the nation's fifth position. Edwina Jason and Oshin secured silver medals, contributing to India's rising tally.

Jason clocked 55.43 seconds in the girls' 400m final, trailing Aisha Tariq of the UAE, and securing silver while Oshin excelled in the discus throw with a 43.38m effort. Palash Mandal claimed bronze in the 5000m walk as the athletics events intensified on Friday.

Zubin Gohain showcased consistency in the boys' high jump, ultimately earning bronze by clearing 2.03m. Despite narrowly missing the podium, India's athletes remain steadfast in their pursuit as the Asian Youth Games progress toward conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)