Adam Zampa On the Brink of Joining Elite 200-Wicket Club

Adam Zampa is nearing a significant achievement in Australian cricket history as he edges closer to securing 200 wickets in One-Day Internationals. Following a decisive spell in the second ODI against India in Adelaide, Zampa stands just four dismissals shy of becoming only the second Australian spinner to reach this milestone.

Displaying strategic precision on Thursday, the leg-spinner confounded the Indian batting line-up with his varied deliveries, achieving figures of 4/60 from 10 overs. His crucial interventions were integral to Australia clinching the series, earning him the Player of the Match accolade.

With a tally of 196 wickets from 115 ODIs, the seasoned 33-year-old remains poised to enter the record books in their upcoming encounter. Australia's revered Shane Warne still holds the record with 291 ODI wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)